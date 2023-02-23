Traders Purchase High Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 969% compared to the typical daily volume of 936 call options.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,305 shares of company stock worth $9,983,954. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,902,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,004,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 305,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

