Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $97.31. 64,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,040. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86.

