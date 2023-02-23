Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,903. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

