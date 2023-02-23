Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 191,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,981. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.