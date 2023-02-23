Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $163.83. 923,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of 583.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.