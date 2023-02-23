Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 97,118 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 282.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

FENY stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 165,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

