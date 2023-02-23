Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,283,000 after purchasing an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 640,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 562,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.