Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTB traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.