Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $167.81. 181,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.