Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock valued at $762,689,214. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

