Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.