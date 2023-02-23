Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PXI opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

