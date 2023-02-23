Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

