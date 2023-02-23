Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

