Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

