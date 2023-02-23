Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 214,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 157,733 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

