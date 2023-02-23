Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,548 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 186.2% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

