TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 36,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
