TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 36,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

