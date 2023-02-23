Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.2 %

TNL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 216,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,305. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

