Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 270,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $225,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

