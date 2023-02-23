Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 8.9%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) was down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 578,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 200,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

