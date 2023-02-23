TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.21M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.74 million. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRS. TheStreet raised TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 44,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.