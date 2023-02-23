Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.41

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

