Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

TFPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

