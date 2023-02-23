Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

TROX stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tronox by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

