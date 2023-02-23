Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.57

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and traded as low as $48.20. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 1,284 shares.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

