Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 207,402 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,402 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Unity Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software Trading Down 16.4 %

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE U traded down $6.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,380,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

