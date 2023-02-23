Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 40,232 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on WH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,822. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

