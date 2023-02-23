Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $13.40 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 919.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,615 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock remained flat at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

