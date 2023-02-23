Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 604.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 747,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 641,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 195,037 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1,132,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,250. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.