Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $32.58 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 305,984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,575,000. VMware comprises about 0.7% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,475,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,786,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMW stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.31. 285,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $117.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

