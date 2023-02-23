Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 31,144 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.12. 83,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,085. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

