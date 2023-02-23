Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,585,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 134,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

