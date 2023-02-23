Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,271. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tutor Perini by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.