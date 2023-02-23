Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th.
Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,271. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
