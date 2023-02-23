Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.92

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 197312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $28,368,000.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
