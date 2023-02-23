Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.92

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 197312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $28,368,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

