UBS Group Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $135.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Shares of ETSY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $562,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,928.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Etsy by 13.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

