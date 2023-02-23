Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.34 and last traded at $44.58. Approximately 274,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 618,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

