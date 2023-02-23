United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

About United States Antimony

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

