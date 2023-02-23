United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45), Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

UTHR traded up $7.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total transaction of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,129 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.