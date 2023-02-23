United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $285.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.09.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of UTHR opened at $243.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
