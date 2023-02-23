Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on U. Benchmark dropped their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock worth $2,403,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.