Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 8.4%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 5,516,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,509,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

