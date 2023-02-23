UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.23 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $98.23 million and approximately $831.85 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $33.77 or 0.00141581 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00425798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.34 or 0.28194666 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.62223308 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $852.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.