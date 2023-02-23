Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Announces Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,634,000 after buying an additional 245,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after buying an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

