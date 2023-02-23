Unizen (ZCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00423073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.31 or 0.28025096 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

