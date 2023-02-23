Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of UPST opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $579,832. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

