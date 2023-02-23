Utrust One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.07 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $59.69 million and $5.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.73 or 0.28240865 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.