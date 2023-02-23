Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.35-$15.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.35-15.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.78. 153,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,503. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $205.67 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

