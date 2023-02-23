VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $159.32 and last traded at $159.32. 2,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.30.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.