Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $49,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

